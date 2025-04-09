In a shocking incident, a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was assaulted by railway guards at Prayagraj Junction on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, which occurred during a routine ticket check aboard the Mumbai-Prayagraj Duronto Express, was caught on video and went viral on social media Wednesday morning. TTE MK Poddar was reportedly attacked after checking tickets in the guard coach (SLR), upsetting guard Jagdish Prasad. Upon arrival at Prayagraj Junction around 1 PM, Poddar was surrounded and assaulted by several guards. The video shows the TTE being slapped, punched, and abused, while RPF personnel tried to intervene. The Railway Protection Force eventually rescued Poddar and facilitated his medical examination. Basti: 2 Women Brutally Thrash Lawyer Outside Civil Court for Abusing Them Over Phone Call, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

TTE Assaulted by Railway Guards at Prayagraj Junction

दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस के TTE MK पोदर को रेल गार्डों ने पीटा। TTE टिकट चेक करने गार्ड कोच में घुस गए। इसी बात पर गार्ड भड़क गए। ट्रेन जब प्रयागराज पहुंची तो गार्डों ने अपने साथी बुला लिए और TTE को थप्पड़ बरसाए। रेलवे ने मामले की जांच शुरू की। pic.twitter.com/qvGzx2QC3Q — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 9, 2025

