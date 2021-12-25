BLACKPINK’s Lisa is an angel in white as she shares her stunning pictures of how she was dressed up to celebrate Christmas 2021: Lisa captioned the post with a warm Merry Christmas wish for fans and these. On the work front, Lisa’s 'Money' is present once again on the Canadian Hot 100, which lists the most popular songs in the northern nation.

Check Out BLACKPINK Singer Lisa's Christmas Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)