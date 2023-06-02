In a funny pic going viral on social media, an autorickshaw in Bangalore is seen to have an eye-catching advertisement on its back. The ad catches attention with its tagline M.I.L.F which is used as an acronym for ‘Man I Love Funny Memes’. It is an ad for a meme platform. Twitter user Prakriti posted the image with a tweet, “Look what I just spotted in Bangalore [sic]”. Netizens react hilariously as the image goes viral. Meme-Ception! 'Bad Luck Brian' and 'Doge' Meet and Pose for Iconic Photo Together!.

See Picture of the Hilarious Ad:

Look what I just spotted in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/99AYpJV0IE — Prakriti (@prakrititty) June 1, 2023

See Netizens Responses:

@gajodharsingh69 meri ex bhi issi auto mai ghoomti hai. kuch karo uska! — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 1, 2023

Dead Outside!

i was only dead on the inside, now I'm dying on the outside too 😭😭😭 — J (@yodastoned_) June 1, 2023

Naughty Bengaluru

NaughtyBangaluru aur likhwa leta lol🤣 — शिवेनद्र 🇮🇳 🏹✨️ (@ISee100Stars) June 2, 2023

