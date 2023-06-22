Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is turning out to be our life coach courtesy of the thoughtful quotes he shares on Instagram. The 34-year-old is lately in the news not for his power-hitting on the cricket field but for motivational life lessons online. Virat, in his latest Instagram story, posted a spiritual quote that reads, “The mind lives in doubt. The heart lives in trust. Trust is the bridge that leads to freedom from the ego-mind…” Well, this is not the first time the Delhi batsman has posted motivational quotes off late, which is also the reason why fans are having a field day. They are sharing funny memes describing Virat Kohli’s aggressive on-field personality compared to his calm, zen-like self on the social media platform. In between sharing quotes and messages, Virat Kohli also posts intense workout sessions and flaunts his love for expensive watches!

Virat Kohli Shares Another Cryptic Message on IG Story

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Virat Kohli posting the quotes on the Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/4Sh2TpQpSO — djay (@djaywalebabu) June 22, 2023

HAHHAHHHAHHAHA

Concerned Fans

Virat Kohli on Instagram stories these days help me， help me， help ， help， help， help， help， help， help，help, help me ,help ,help me! IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS， IT HURTS!! — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) June 22, 2023

True Wali Baat Hai

1) Virat Kohli on Instagram stories 2) Virat Kohli on Ground pic.twitter.com/LsnTSkgOlz — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) June 22, 2023

Sach Hai

