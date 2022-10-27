A video of a brawl breaking out at the Miss Sri Lanka New York beauty pageant has gone viral on social media. The event was held at the Vanderbilt in South Beach on Friday and was attended by more than 300 attendees where Angelia Gunasekara was crowned as the Miss Sri Lanka New York. In the video, number of Sri Lankans including the contestants engaged in the brawl which also resulted in damage to property. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Brawl Over ‘Rasgulla’ at Wedding Function in Agra Leaves One Dead, Three Injured.

Miss Sri Lanka New York Beauty Pageant Turns Violent:

