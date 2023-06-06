A funny video of a monkey ignoring a man with a banana has gone viral on social media. The monkey was seen sitting like a boss and neglecting the man who was offering a banana. But when the man ate some of the banana and offered the rest to the monkey, he gave him a savage side-eye. When the man offered the remaining banana, the monkey gave him a priceless look of disbelief. The video has captured social media. 'Chashma Chor' Monkey Business! Monkey Snatches Man's Glasses, But Gets Tricked Into Giving It Back (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Viral Video of Monkey Giving Side-Eye:

Netizen's Hilarious Reaction.

HMMMPFF! You expect me to eat your leftovers? — left-handed Grandpa 06 (@longdrive1153) June 6, 2023

Give Me My Food!

What are you doing? Give me back my food, I'll give you a look🙄 — Lucky (@lucky00619) June 5, 2023

Go To Hell!

That's a go to hell look if I've ever seen one lol. — Me Myself and I (@JosephS85261717) June 5, 2023

Don't Want Your Half-Eaten Banana.

“No, I certainly do NOT want your half eaten banana. Kindly remove it from my presence.” — Alberta (@ascafuro) June 5, 2023

