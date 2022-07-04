Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary with Sakshi Dhoni on July 4, Monday. The famous couple tied the knot in 2010. Die-hard fans can't keep calm and shared beautiful photos of the couple celebrating 12 years of togetherness. Check out how the micro-blogging site flooded with wishes pouring in for 'Captain Cool' and his beautiful wife. MS Dhoni Fans Share Advance Wishes Ahead of CSK Captain’s 41st Birthday

See How Fans Reacted on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's 12th Wedding Anniversary!

Happy Anniversary

Sweet Video for the Sweet Couple!

12 years of them being married ♥️♥️ My fav love story of my fav people 😍😍😍#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/XJNQNYt9Bq — bunny🐰 (@quantumparticl_) July 4, 2022

Mahi-Sakshi Day

Celebrating 12 Years of Togetherness!

Happy anniversary to the power couple. Stay blessed, happy and together forever#SakshiDhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/WtEG31UNza — Shashi (@shashi_chirps) July 4, 2022

