In a now-deleted social media post, Navi Mumbai Police shared an old video showcasing how traffic policemen prevented a woman from jumping off Vashi Bridge in Navi Mumbai in 2020. The footage resurfaced, revealing the quick actions of officers Shivajirao Bachre, Raju Dandekar, Rathod, and Tambe as they grabbed the distressed woman from the bridge's ledge. The video, which showcased the officers' quick actions, was shared widely before being removed from the Mumbai police's official social media handle. Renting a House in Mumbai? Police Issue Revised Guidelines, Eases Process To Submit Tenant's Details (Watch Video).

Deleted Video of Traffic Cops Rescuing Woman Resurface

Video | Traffic policemen save a woman from jumping into the sea from Vashi Bridge in Navi Mumbai. Policemen Shivajirao Bachre, Raju Dandekar, Rathod & Tambe grabbed her while she threatened to jump from the ledge of the bridge. pic.twitter.com/UGIpH9Lc5Q — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 3, 2023

