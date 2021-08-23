A Member of Yuva Sena tied rakhi to police personnel on the occasion of Rakasha Bandhan 2021 on Sunday at Worli police station in Mumbai. However, what stole the show was the man behind bars who stood inside the lock-up and watched the duo celebrate the joyous occasion. Netizens were left amazed by the reaction of the person in the prison and made it a new meme material!

The photograph appeared in The Hindu and was clicked by Emmanual Yogini.

Today's newspaper has this pic of a yuva sena member tying rakhi to a policeman which is well.., hmm... but what really elevates it to meme level is the guy in the lockup looking on. pic.twitter.com/WVLx0fXMQD — Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) August 23, 2021

Twitterati React to The Picture:

And the lockup gate is not bolted! — #Yogi (@yedayogi) August 23, 2021

That person mind : Acha hua mein andar hoon Varna muje bhi baandh deti . — ಚಿರೋಟಿ + ಬಾದಾಮಿಹಾಲು (@VenkatAthreya1) August 23, 2021

'Bonding gets stronger' Bonding is so stronger, it doesn't need lock. 😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳 محسن (@_m_o_h_s_i_n) August 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)