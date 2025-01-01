The New Year 2025 has finally arrived, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. People around the world welcomed the new year with celebrations, including parties, gatherings, feasts, fireworks, and countdowns. In Goa, the festivities included a spectacular drone show that lit up the skies above the Mandovi River. The dazzling display featured a ‘Happy New Year’ message along with the symbols of a club, ace, spade, and heart. It also featured an illuminated ‘2025’ and the text 'majestic pride.' Watch the video below. Happy New Year 2025 Messages and WhatsApp Status for Friends: Wish Your BFFs on New Year's Day With Meaningful Greetings, GIFs, Heartfelt Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers.

New Year 2025 Celebrations Over Mandovi River, Goa

Watch: A stunning drone show illuminated the skies over the Mandovi River as part of the New Year 2025 celebrations in Goa pic.twitter.com/JtJoXRP3fp — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

