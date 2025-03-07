A popular Bengaluru restaurant, Paakashala, has gone viral again for its strict dining rules. The eatery put up a signboard urging customers to avoid real estate and political discussions while enjoying their meals. The notice reads: “This facility is only for dine-in purpose, not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate.” Known for its affordable South Indian fare, Paakashala has outlets across Bengaluru and on major highways. While some diners support the move for a peaceful dining experience, others find it amusing. The viral sign has sparked mixed reactions online. Gujarat: Cop Thrashes Boy Enjoying Bicycle Ride During PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Drill in Surat, Removed From Duty After Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Restaurant’s Quirky Signboard

A restaurant named Paakashala in Bengaluru has put up a signboard: "No real estate and political discussions while enjoying their meals". No bakwaas seedhi baat pic.twitter.com/sNY5IrK7Jn — NewsSpectrumAnalyzer (The News Updates 🗞️) (@Bharat_Analyzer) March 7, 2025

Dosey, Paddu, Appam, Vadey outing. Paakashala restaurant in Bengaluru asks people to refrain from discussing politics and real estate while eating 😂 pic.twitter.com/ffRmjYHsI6 — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) October 19, 2023

