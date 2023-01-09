In a video that has resurfaced on the internet, an orangutan is seen washing its hands with soap and water. The clip features the animal sitting next to a small tub of water and cleaning its hands thoroughly. The clip first appeared on the internet in 2019. It was posted by the Center for Great Apes on Facebook. The clip was captioned, "Sandra, the orangutan, started to clean her enclosure and wash her hands after observing her caretakers do the same thing. Viral Video: Man Rides Bicycle Holding Weight on His Head With Both Hands.

Watch the Adorable Video

Sandra, the orangutan, started to clean her enclosure and wash her hands after observing her caretakers do the same thing.pic.twitter.com/WaekQsijYm — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)