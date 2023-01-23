In a heart-stopping incident at an amusement park in China, a group of tourists was left hanging upside-down at the highest point of a pendulum ride for 10 minutes. Reportedly, the ride stopped in the middle after suffering a mechanical failure on 19 January. The video of the incident was recorded at a park in Fuyand city, Anhui province and soon went viral online. After the terrifying moment, workers ascended the structure to manually fix the ride after they were unable to resume the control panel. 20 People Left Hanging Upside Down for Over an Hour in a Scary Roller Coaster Mishap in China! No Injuries Reported.

Watch The Video, Right Here:

Amusement park-goers hung upside down for 10 minutes at the highest point of giant pendulum ride after it malfunctioned in China’s Fuyang city. Workers had to clamber up to manually fix the ride and theme park officials said the malfunction was caused by a “weight issue.” pic.twitter.com/Xps63aGY4s — TRT World (@trtworld) January 20, 2023

