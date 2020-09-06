In a recent roller coaster mishap, 20 tourists found themselves in the air for over an hour. The video of this malfunction from an amusement park in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province shows 20 people hanging upside down in the air for a really long time owing to some unknown technical glitch. While, the good news is that all the tourists are safe, an investigation is under its way to figure out what exactly went wrong. The roller coaster was seen stranded on the rail in the air in the viral video. 20 tourists could be seen hanging upside down for over an hour, Japan Roller Coaster Ride Gone Awry, People Left Hanging Upside-Down for Hours!

However, Wuxi Sunac Park apologised for the incident and even reported that all the participants were safe and no one was injured. While the incident was scary, the staff members acted immediately with the emergency plan. Wuxi Sunac Park has seen a similar incident in the month of August 2019. One of the roller coaster in the park was stuck in the air, leaving tourists trapped in a similar fashion. However, back then they suspected a foreign object to having possibly interfered with the roller coaster's sensor.

Last year, in the month of July, a mishap video from the Alton Towers The Smiler went viral. The popular roller coaster ride adventure in England stopped midway, with Park-goers hanging 100ft up in the air for at least 20 minutes, before the carriage returned to the platform safely.

In 2018, 64 individuals were stuck on the ride on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan. A technical glitch caused a group of ride-goers stuck hanging upside-down on the Jurassic Park-inspired Flying Dinosaur roller coaster for more than two hours before they were safely rescued. The video captured by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reveals riders suspended in a prone position at such a great height.

