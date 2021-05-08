'Open Twitter, Close Twitter' Viral Tweet Earns Internet's Hilarious Reactions
open Twitter
close Twitter
open Twitter
close Twitter
— Twitter (@Twitter) May 7, 2021
DiGiorno Reacted Too With 'Eat Pizza, Sleep' Repeat!
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 7, 2021
Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Timeline
When Close Twitter & Open Twitter are simultaneously trending pic.twitter.com/zWi6WFRRqA
— JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) May 8, 2021
LOL, Who Else?
open Twitter
no notifications
close Twitter
open Twitter
still no new notifications
close Twitter https://t.co/NNFtw7S7P0
— ꜱ ᴛ ᴀ ʀ ʙ ᴏ ʏ ⚡ (@ItzRidhan__) May 7, 2021
Hahaha, So Apt!
When you close Twitter because you need a break and then accidently open it again immediately after pic.twitter.com/a6Ly04WpuL
— 👻 Haunted Butt Plug 👻 (@curse_collector) May 7, 2021
Meanwhile, Meme Lovers be Like
Open Twitter
Upload a meme
Close Twitter
Open Twitter again
Upload another meme 🙂
Close Twitter#Memelover #LitExtension https://t.co/pxNKfwhwAL
— LitExtension (@litextension) May 8, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)