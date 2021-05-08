'Open Twitter, Close Twitter' Viral Tweet Earns Internet's Hilarious Reactions

open Twitter close Twitter open Twitter close Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) May 7, 2021

DiGiorno Reacted Too With 'Eat Pizza, Sleep' Repeat!

Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza Sleep Eat pizza — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 7, 2021

Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Timeline

When Close Twitter & Open Twitter are simultaneously trending pic.twitter.com/zWi6WFRRqA — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) May 8, 2021

LOL, Who Else?

open Twitter no notifications close Twitter open Twitter still no new notifications close Twitter https://t.co/NNFtw7S7P0 — ꜱ ᴛ ᴀ ʀ ʙ ᴏ ʏ ⚡ (@ItzRidhan__) May 7, 2021

Hahaha, So Apt!

When you close Twitter because you need a break and then accidently open it again immediately after pic.twitter.com/a6Ly04WpuL — 👻 Haunted Butt Plug 👻 (@curse_collector) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Meme Lovers be Like

Open Twitter Upload a meme Close Twitter Open Twitter again Upload another meme 🙂 Close Twitter#Memelover #LitExtension https://t.co/pxNKfwhwAL — LitExtension (@litextension) May 8, 2021

