In a widely shared video on Instagram, a Pakistani woman can be seen offering biryani to balloon seller with disabilities. After receiving the dish from a stranger, the vendor was utterly overjoyed. Later, the woman purchased all of his balloons. Thrilled by her gesture, the vendor simply pulled her cheeks and gave her a flying kiss out of kindness. Gujarat Policeman Turns Good Samaritan for Student After She Arrived at Wrong Exam Center in Hurry, Helps Her Reach Correct Center in Police Jeep.

