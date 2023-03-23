A Pakistani bride demonstrated her dance skills on Hindi song ‘Jalebi Baby’ by Tesher in a video that has gone viral, while her performance has lit up the internet. The footage shows the gorgeous bride breaking into a lively performance as she and her bridesmaids grooves to the song's catchy beats. Everyone in the video seems transfixed by her brilliant performance, while the groom appeared to be completely enamored by the lovely bride. The video has lately reappeared on social media, despite being almost a year old. Bride and Groom Flaunt Well-Synced Moves With Utter Perfection on ‘Calm Down’, Viral Video Will Leave You Stunned!

Bride Grooves to ‘Jalebi Baby’ With Bridesmaids:

