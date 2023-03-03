Do you love watching dance videos from weddings? Then you must watch this performance from a Pakistani wedding. Popular choreographer Hafeez Bilal is seen dancing on Rema’s latest track "Calm Down". While there is no doubt about his performance, the video has gained over 20 million views and over a million likes. The flawless performance has been appreciated by one and all. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it below. 'Sexiest Desi Girls in Town': Men Drape Saree and Dance to 'Desi Girl' Song For a Wedding Performance, Video Goes Viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hafeez (@hafeezbilalhafeez)

