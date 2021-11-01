Alveena Agha, an anchor from Pakistan News One TV channel, couldn’t control her laughter when her guest Khawaja Naveed went on to explain the size of bananas using hand gestures. He said that bananas in Mumbai and Dhaka are "big enough" to fill the room with smell. He went on to explain that the size of bananas in Sindh is small using hand gestures.

Watch the Video That is Going Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)