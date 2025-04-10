In a heartwarming tale from Bihar, a woman fell in love with an electrician who frequently visited her home to repair her ceiling fan. What began as casual service calls blossomed into love, with the woman admitting she deliberately found excuses—be it a fan, light, or dish TV—to see him. The electrician, too, eventually warmed up to her consistent efforts. In a viral interview with Khabar Express, both shared how their bond grew with each visit. The woman confessed, “Inke bina mann nahi lagta tha,” while the man recalled how it all started with a simple phone call for a fan repair. Their story has now gone viral on social media, winning hearts with its simplicity and charm. Mumbai Cop Dances With Woman on Local Train During Duty Hours, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Bihar Woman Falls for Electrician, Marries Him After Fan Repairs Spark Love

Leave beginners Bihar is not for legends even 😂 “Pankha theek karte karte pyaar ho gaya , shadi kar li🙏🏻” pic.twitter.com/KgAYVS0GYT — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) April 7, 2025

