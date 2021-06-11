This just in, US academic Tom Nichols, who basically started an International incident by declaring that "Indian Food is terrible," changes his tune. "I will admit that things may have changed. Pass the biriyani." Says the author in a new tweet.

I will admit that things may have changed. Pass the biriyani. https://t.co/9meIZ3jOMp — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2021

So what bought the change in the academic who hated Indian food with a vengeance? It was the lamb biryani that did it for Nichols.

Ok so good news and bad news. @RadioFreeTom is literally overdosing on the lamb biriyani. He’s prepared to fight me over it. But his inferior palate can’t handle the butter chicken. Baby steps. Donate if you can. Thank you! https://t.co/M7sY5kuhwY https://t.co/HqpKIUY42N — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 11, 2021

