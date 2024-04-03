In a startling incident, a patient suffering from abdominal pain reportedly vomited a live worm after consuming a deworming tablet. This claim was made by a pharmacist. The patient had been experiencing discomfort and was given the medication to alleviate the symptoms. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. The pharmacist claimed that after consuming the deworming tablet at night, the patient woke up with a strong urge to vomit. When he went to the throw up, he vomited a live worm. Hyderabad: Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Vomits Live Worm

Yesterday,a patient walked into the pharmacy with complaints of abdominal pain and an urge to vomit 🤮. The pharmacist asked him when last he dewormed himself and said it’s been years . He was prescribed vermox to use . He took the medication last night and woke up this morning… pic.twitter.com/Ovkt2hjbqU — Pharmacist Emeka (@StarBede) April 2, 2024

