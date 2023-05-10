A group of protesters in Pakistan took advantage of the rioting situation in the country and broke into the residence of the Pakistan Army's Corps Commander in Lahore and stole several peacocks that were being kept on the premises. The situation in the country escalated throughout the night, with reports of arson, rioting, and clashes between police and protesters after the arrest of Imran Khan from outside Islamabad High Court. In the video the protesters can be seen walking away with the peacocks stolen from inside the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore. Delhi Police Give Boss Reply to Pakistani Actor Who Blames PM Narendra Modi and RAW for Chaos in Pakistan, Get Applauded by Twitterati.

Watch Video: Peacocks Stolen by Protesters in Pakistan

Peacocks stolen by mob from inside residence of Pakistan Army’s Corps Commander in Lahore, Pakistan. Arson, rioting and clashes continue at night. pic.twitter.com/YwyeQLMFLN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2023

Looting in Pakistan

In all the looting and vandalising that happened at the Corps Commanders home, this poor guy picked up a peacock! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOaCS0r6iZ — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 9, 2023

Peacocks Rescued by Protesters

Peacocks Rescued by Protesters from inside residence of #Pakistan Army’s Corps Commander in Lahore, #Pakistan. Arson, rioting and clashes continue at night.#PakistanArmy pic.twitter.com/cV0rR3mTVv — Nadir Baluch (@nadirbaluchs) May 9, 2023

