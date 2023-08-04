A Lufthansa flight pilot recently drew a 'penis' illustration in the sky after he was forced to divert the plane due to some issue in the terminal where it was going to land. Frustrated by the fact that the flight couldn't land at the intended destination at the desired time, the pilot drew the unusual design of the genitalia which was seen in the radar map in Catania's airspace. The incident took place during the journey of Flight 306 from Frankfurt to Sicily. Kalesh On Flight! Passengers Fight For Window Seat in Ryanair Flight, Video of the Brawl Goes Viral (Watch).

Here is the Viral Picture:

Frustrated Lufthansa pilot draws Penis in the sky after flight was forced to divert. 😂😂😂👇 -NY Post pic.twitter.com/j8CEjLFFhR — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) August 4, 2023

