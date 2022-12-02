In a heartwarming video, almost two dozen people from a local community in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines helped an old man to live with his kids and grandkids. The folks carried a 7-foot high house on stilts along a road on their shoulders as onlookers cheered for them along the way. It took two hours for the people to transport the entire house so that the elderly man whose wife died could live near his family. Netizens filled the comment sections with overwhelming reactions, praising the idea and efforts of the locals. Rajasthan Rains: Locals in Sikar Rescue Children From School Bus Stranded in Flooded Underpass; Watch Video.

All Hearts!

