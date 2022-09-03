A picture has gone viral on social media in which a boy is seen studying in the light of street lights on the roof of a shanty. IAS officer Avnish Sharan also shared this photo on Twitter. Sharan, in Hindi, wrote "Ho kahin bhi aag, lekin aag jalni chahiye." Many people on social media have praised the passion of the child seen in the photo.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)