The holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a queer pride walk for the first time in its history. A user who shared the video of the queer pride walk in the city on Instagram said that it was the first time that a pride parade was organised in Prayagra. The viral clips show members of the LGBTQ community dancing and celebrating as they take part in the Prayag Queer Pride Walk 2025 which took place for the first time in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Witnesses Pride Parade for 1st Time

Video of Queer Pride Walk Goes Viral

