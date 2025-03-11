In a bizarre turn of events that shocked both the courtroom and the public, lawyers representing former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe accidentally played the video of a naked woman unrelated to the case during a key trial. The incident unfolded in a highly publicized legal proceeding involving the former leader. Prosecutor Marlene Orjuela first played a video featuring a person of short stature dancing with a can of liquor in hand. However, moments later, an AI-generated clip of a nude woman unexpectedly appeared on the screen. Upon realising her mistake, Ms Orjuela immediately closed the video and said, “Your Honour, my apologies. We wanted to show everything that [Diego Cadena] had sent, but we didn't foresee that this would happen.”

Prosecutor accidentally broadcasts X-rated video

Photo Credits: @nypost/ X

