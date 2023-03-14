A now-viral video of clash between two bikers on an unknown busy road in India, has provided an opportunity for the netizens to have a heartily laugh. In what appears to be the after scenes of a collision between the two bikes, both the individuals riding the vehicles can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with each other. After a few moments, one of the biker picks up a heavy stone lying on the road side and throws it on the other, misbalancing him. Later, the one who threw the stone can be seen chasing by the other. The video was first posted by Twitter user @gharkekaleshh on Sunday, and has garnered over 450K views and numerous reactions on the microblogging site. Iraq: Minor Girl Mobbed by Hundreds of Male Bikers for ‘Dressing Immodestly’, Disturbing TikTok Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Two Bikers' Fight Here:

High-Voltage kalesh b/w Two Bike Riders on Road pic.twitter.com/JxIi99KdUC— Gharkekaleshh (@gharkekaleshh) March 12, 2023

