Siblings can be annoying, but you wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. Anyone who has siblings will relate strongly to the familiar and familial tidbits. The love-hate bond is often summarised with the hilarious memes and funny jokes online. Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, the fights, annoyance, love and everything in between. Raksha Bandhan 2025, on August 9, is celebrated with immense zeal across the country. Aside from the rituals, sharing Rakhi funny memes on social media is a significant part of the festival. Hence, we sum up Rakhi 2025 funny memes for brothers and sisters. These Raksha Bandhan jokes, hilarious Instagram reels and viral X posts accurately sum up the sibling bond.

Rakhi Funny Memes For Brothers and Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Givitas (@the.givitas)

This Never Gets Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 (@old.memes.finder)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Ashish Am (@mr_ashish_am_)

Meanwhile, Sisters!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝒀𝒂𝒅𝒂𝒗 (@memesayog795)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Memes (@theindianmemes)

Relatable?

Sister: I want something special this Raksha Bandhan. Me : #rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/6ZikLfkaqy — lallantop memes (@AmitSah36414000) August 8, 2025

ROFL

When you ask your sister what she wants on Raksha Bandhan. She: https://t.co/lFtyl4L5Gj pic.twitter.com/nXByt9fHUp — Krishna Maheshwari (@krishnaeyee) August 8, 2025

This Thread Is Hilarious

When you ask your sister what she wants on Raksha Bandhan. She: https://t.co/A6rABFDf8Y pic.twitter.com/BbqN2gMgBd — अkhil✨ (@bas_kar_oyee) August 8, 2025

Oops

Her: What if I give you a Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan Me: pic.twitter.com/8MUJAQWTV5 — kentuckycriedfricken (@28Thev) August 2, 2025

Hilarious!

People : Rakhi MeMe doesn't exis... Nana Patekar : Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/EGkrQjGhRJ — Unofficial Nishad (@nishad_OG) August 6, 2025

