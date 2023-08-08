A charitable organisation in Gujarat's Surat makes models of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as gifts for Diwali. "Our organisation makes birdhouses and runs campaigns to save birds. For this purpose, we distribute birdhouses and pitchers for birds free of cost. PM Modi made the dream of Ram Mandir a reality. So, we are building its models as gifts for Diwali. We are also receiving orders for the same. We have orders for 300-400 models as of now..." said Paresh Patel from Hans Art. Watch the video of the Ram Temple sculpture models here. Sawan 2023: Bhasma Aarti Performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on 5th Monday of Shravan Month.

Models of Ayodhya's Ram Temple:

#WATCH | Gujarat | A charitable organisation in Surat makes models of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as gifts for Diwali. Paresh Patel from Hans Art says, "Our organisation makes birdhouses and runs campaigns to save birds. For this purpose, we distribute birdhouses and pitchers for… pic.twitter.com/37EobhY6lj — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

