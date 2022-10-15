A photographer named Stu Berman captured an infrequent aerial phenomenon on camera that has made the internet speechless. Known as a fogbow, the airborne wonder looks like a white rainbow which is a much less common sight than its rainy counterpart, a rainbow. The viral images of the 'ghost' rainbow were shared on Instagram. The cloud bows were seen in the misty San Francisco sky. Like rainbows, these unusual fogbows are caused by a similar physical phenomenon, with light being refracted by fog droplets instead of rain droplets. Extremely Rare Rainbow Scarf Cloud Appears in China; Viral Video of Awe-Inspiring Weather Phenomenon Stuns Internet!

Enigmatic 'Ghost' Rainbow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stu Berman 📷 San Francisco (@stuinsf)

Netizens Are Amazed By Fogbow's Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stu Berman 📷 San Francisco (@stuinsf)

