A family is being dubbed as the “real-life Addams Family” who claim that they live in a haunted house, hear a little girl crying and even smell “rotting eggs”. Jon Paul Kennedy, 33, and partner Kymmi Jeffery, 38, with their children Snow, 10, and Pebble, 6, have installed cameras around their house to detect such activities. They are also looking to create a museum for their artefacts, which include two dolls, Mimi and Esther, pieces of jewellery and a dybbuk box. They love that they’re spooky, own a hearse, have a ghost-hunting business, and buy each other “haunted” gifts for Christmas. Check out this video of this family here. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's Dance Sequence Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Her, Call the Scene Their Favourite of "The Addams Family" Spinoff!

Watch The 'Real-Life Addams Family' Here

