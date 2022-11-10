A Bulgarian woman who claims to have the 'World's Biggest Lips' is planning to get jaw and chin filler. The 25-year-old woman has undergone 32 procedures on her pout that make her look like a living Bratz doll. Reportedly, the woman wants to break another record for the "most elongated and pointed chin in the world". The lady, who goes by the name of Andrea Ivanova, is also warned by her doctors, that any more cosmetic surgery can result in fatality. Woman With 'Biggest Lips in World' Shares Pictures After Her 20th Lip Job, Receives Mixed Reactions on Instagram.

