Woman With 'Biggest Lips in World' Shares Pictures After Her 20th Lip Job, Receives Mixed Reactions on Instagram

Woman with 'biggest lips in world' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The past decade has seen an extreme level of obsession with enhancing body part with invasive and semi-invasive techniques. Lip enhancement is the most common one these days. However, this one woman from Bulgaria went out of her way to get 20 lip injections and claims that she has "the biggest lips" in the world. She recently underwent her 20th hyaluronic acid lip injection and has shared pictures on Instagram. Her followers have mixed opinions, while some love her newly found humongous lips, some simply cannot understand why she did it in the first place.

Andrea Ivanova has plans getting more lip injections to get even bigger lips and the 22-year-old totally loves her new look. She is often called the "real-life Barbie" and her photos are grabbing eyeballs on social media. She captioned her photo with the hashtags "#love #bigger #lips #barbie" and expresses her love for her pout. Comments like "Bigger is better" and "I love Andreas perfect big lips" are all over her comments section. Check out some of her pics:

Andrea, who began her transformation in 2018, boasts over 32.1K Instagram followers where she posts pictures of her lips to her adoring fans. She has spent thousands of pounds to achieve her look, forking out an average of £134 per treatment but has lost count of how much she has spent over the years. Andrea said: “I had my latest injection two days ago. I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it's enough, though I still want them bigger. My doctor said he will do more injections for me but said I have to wait for at least two months. I like my new lips a lot, it was hard to eat after the injection and two to three days after the procedure gets more difficult.