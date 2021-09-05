A Red Bull professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa became the first person to fly a plane through tunnels near Istanbul. Costa flyed Zivko Edge 540 race plane inside one of the dual Çatalca Tunnels on Turkey's Northern Marmara Highway. From take-off to exiting the second tunnel, the flight covered a distance of 2.26km. And in less than 44 seconds, Dario Costa had set a certified Guinness World Record. Watch the amazing video below:

