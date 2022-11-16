A video shared recently of a rhinoceros slowly walking up to a sleeping dog has gone viral. The video shows the rhino getting too close to the dog and sniffing around, due to which the sleeping animal experienced a nudge. The dog seemed to get the shock of his life as he woke up and ran for his life. Social media users have shared hilarious reactions after this interaction. Check out the video below and the reactions of Netizens to the post. Video of Rhinoceros Racing Down a Street in Urban Area Goes Viral; Clip Sparks Chatter Among Netizens.

Get The Viral Video Here

If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/6WhK5VMyqr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 15, 2022

Here's How The Internet Reacted

We all Wonder

Wonder what the rihno was thinking ! — N K Padhi (@nkpadhi) November 16, 2022

Don't We All?

I really hate being awakened by rhinos like that. — Cap'n Capsaicin (@Capsaicin666) November 16, 2022

Just Imagine!

I really hate being awakened by rhinos like that. — Cap'n Capsaicin (@Capsaicin666) November 16, 2022

Seems Like It!

God is helping the dog to wake-up early — IVGOPAL (@ivgopal) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)