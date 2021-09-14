Songstress Rihanna stumped everyone with her stunning looks at the Met Gala 2021 as she donned a black-ruffled Balenciaga overcoat by Demna Gvasalia. While the voluminous dress was the perfect interpretation of the all-American style, Twitterati reacted differently and shared funny memes inspired by her looks. The swagger shook netizens after she appeared all covered up on the red carpet and didn't do any magical reveal under the massive coat. Check out how Twitter reacted to Rihanna's Met Gala looks.

REVEAL!

Security catching me after trying to get Rihanna to take off her coat #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XNFKUtOOVi — cocoapuffs (@Shearewatching) September 14, 2021

Oh Please?

Rihanna babe I beg you have a dramatic reveal under that massive coat and hat of yours 😩 #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/bMELz1XCfE — Holli 🍉 (@Holliaietan) September 14, 2021

An Album For The Reveal!

an album better be underneath that #Rihanna #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2JLay9hIqf — 𝘼 𝙍 𝘾 𝘼 𝙉 𝙀 (@y_aldariii) September 14, 2021

Anything Visible?

Me waiting to see if Rihanna going to drop that big black trench coat for the final look:#MetGala pic.twitter.com/5EBjJA3WdP — A Blessing (@BLM_004) September 14, 2021

Secret Outfit!

Rihanna please for the love of God tell me you have a secret outfit underneath that robe #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/HGrX7mOJg9 — 𝙅𝙖𝙯𝙡𝙮𝙣 (@j8z1yn) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)