Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Saturday created a beautiful artwork of Shinzo Abe in order to pay homage to the former Japanese PM who was assasinated on Friday. Sharing his artwork, Pattnaik said that he was deeply sad to know about the demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. "He was a great friend of India and played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond. My sand art at Puri beach in India with message “We will miss you “Tribute to #Shinzo Abe," he said in a tweet.

Check tweets:

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Japanese PM #ShinzoAbe. He was a great friend of India and played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond. My sand art at Puri beach in India with message “We will miss you “Tribute to #Shinzo Abe . pic.twitter.com/TvEOXMQj4W — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 8, 2022

Humble tribute to Japan’s former Prime minister #ShinzoAbe . We will miss you…….. My SandArt at Puri beach in India . #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lahMMPSZdw — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)