A video of a road rage case has been going viral on the internet that shows a speeding SUV car hitting a biker on a Delhi road and driving rashly after the accident. The video was captured by one of the bikers from the group and was shared by a Twitter user. In the clip, the car driver can be seen swerving his vehicle after he had a verbal argument with one of the riders. Reportedly, the police have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it. Maharashtra Road Rage: 18-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death In Mira Road Area; 8 Accused Arrested.

Watch The Viral Video:

@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @DCPNewDelhi Please help us , the Scorpio Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car. This is not what we vote for or pay taxes for no one was severely injured Gears respect riders pic.twitter.com/rcZIZvP7q4 — ANURAG R IYER (@anuragiyer) June 5, 2022

