Rosa Bonheur is considered to be the most popular female animal painter of the nineteenth century. Today, the search engine company Google, celebrates the 200th birth anniversary of the legendary animalier with a doodle. The animated illustration shows Rosa sitting and painting a trio of sheep. The French Empress Eugenie awarded Bonheur the Legion of Honour which is one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, in 1865.

Have A Look:

Rosa Bonheur Birthday Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)