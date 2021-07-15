Two women fell off a 6000 feet cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Russia's Dagestan.

Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches. Police have launched an investigation.

Watch Video:

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia. Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches. Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx — UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)