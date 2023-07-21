Sarus cranes are truly one of the most beautiful birds in the animal kingdom. In a video shared by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar on Twitter, a pair of Sarus cranes are seen performing a bow dance in a paddy field to strengthen their bond as they prepare to start building a nest after a good monsoon. "Love is in air !! A pair of Sarus crane in breeding plumage perform bow dance in to strengthen bond, as they prepare to start building nest after a good monsoon. Sarus crane pairs are known to make floating nest in the paddy field [sic]," Sanjay Kumar added in the description of the Twitter video. 'Tiger is Not Born Man-Eater': Farmer Ploughs the Field While Tiger Roams Around Without Posing Any Threat, IFS Officer Shares Video.

Watch the Sarus Crane Video Here:

Love is in air !! A pair of Sarus crane in breeding plumage perform bow dance in to strengthen bond, as they prepare to start building nest after a good monsoon. Sarus crane pairs are known to make floating nest in the paddy field.@rameshpandeyifs @UpforestUp @uptourismgov pic.twitter.com/4zu6YmXTb9 — Sanjay Kumar IAS (@skumarias02) July 20, 2023

