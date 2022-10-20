A school kid is making rounds on the internet for his energetic teaching skills that will amaze you. The child in the viral video screamed his lungs out while dictating random words to his classmates. The name of the schoolboy and the location of the clip is still not clear. The boy's peers were also captured repeating the exact words with full enthusiasm in the clip shared on Twitter. The footage has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some enjoyed and reacted with laughing emojis in the comment section, others were unhappy about how the child was asked to teach. Viral Video of Kid Covering Dog's Ear to Keep It Calm During Fireworks Is The Best Thing You Will See on Internet Today!

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

Read The Tweet:

वीडियो मेंजो कुछभी दिख रहा है वो एक बार को अच्छा लग सकता है..पर मेरे मन में एक सवाल आरहा है.. क्या ऐसे चीख चिल्लाकर बच्चो को पढ़ाया जाना सही है, अगर इस जगह हमारे बच्चे रहे होते जिन्हे ऐसे जोर जोर से चीखकर पढ़ाया जाता तो हम क्या सोचते..?? बच्चा घर में केसा बर्ताव करेगा फिर..!!🍁 — 𝙻𝚞𝚌𝚔𝚢 𝚁𝚊𝚣𝚣 𝙱𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚝 (@Bhattitude_) October 18, 2022

Netizens Who Appreciated The Clip:

Some Even Blamed The System

Our pathetic public education system. — Kul Bhushan (@kulbhushan1305) October 18, 2022

While Others Gave A Thumbs Up To It

👍👍👍 — Archana Upadhyay(Assistant Teacher )MAU(UP) (@Archana97873253) October 18, 2022

