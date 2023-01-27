Famous Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov shared a terrifying video of a scary deep sea creature with two snaggle teeth resembling an underwater crown from a horror flick. The marine critter in the viral Instagram reel is wolfish that lives at the bottom of the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic oceans. The wolffish also has large google walleyes. The camera also shows the inside view of the sea creature, which will give you goosebumps. A user commented, "Dude needs to brush". Giant Devil Fish! US Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back into The Ocean in Viral Video.

Have You Ever Seen A Wolffish?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account)

