Recently, a video of a man went viral where he can be seen acting like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, the man imitates SRK’s expressions and eye movements to recreate the Pathaan trailer. His dialogue delivery of the scene was also on-point, but many netizens were not impressed. Wearing a black jacket with jeans, the man tried to look similar to the Bollywood actor. You can also watch the video here. Viral Video: This Dance Cover Version of 'Godhey Pe Sawar' from Ladakh is Must Watch.

Watch the Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indori Srk (@indori_srk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)