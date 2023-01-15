The song "Godhey Pe Sawar" from the upcoming Netflix film Qala has already made enough buzz on the internet due to its incredible music and soothingly deep lyrics. Many influencers have made dance covers of the song. But this one's special. Shot with gorgeous Ladakh in the background, these two girls -Puntsok Wangmo and Padma Lamo - mesmerize as they dance to the viral song. Their expressions and movements are almost hypnotising. Qala Song Ghode Pe Sawaar: Anushka Sharma Makes Special Appearance in Triptii Dimri’s Netflix Film (Watch Video).

'Godhey Pe Sawar' Dance Cover:

Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo All the way from Ladakh ❣️ pic.twitter.com/wQBqVbSUjq — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) January 15, 2023

