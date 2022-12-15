Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolata to attend as one of the chief guests at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. And unsurprisingly, the City of Joy gave him a warm welcome. The 57-year-old, who is all set to return to the silver screen after almost five years with Pathaan, was surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of fans cheering for him. And King Khan acknowledged their heartfelt presence and was also seen giving flying kisses to his fans. Video of Shah Rukh Khan's short yet very sweet meeting with his fans has gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan Tells KIFF 2022 Crowd to Stay 'Positive' Amidst Pathaan's Besharam Rang Song Row (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Shah Rukh Khan Getting Surrounded by Hundreds of Fans!

