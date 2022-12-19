After Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalties during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, all eyes were on Messi for winning the title after an absolutely enticing and gripping World Cup final. Argentina captain Messi was presented with a bisht, which is a traditional Arab cloak, which was draped over his jersey by Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. After this moment, Sheikh Messi has started trending on social media as internet users celebrate Messi’s glorious win. Take a look at these pictures of Messi below. Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room After Argentina Win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar; Watch the Heartwarming Viral Video.

'Sheikh Messi' Trends at FIFA World Cup 20222

What A Moment!

Sheikh #Messi This is brilliant. Traditional thobe being worn during the biggest moment in sports history. #Qatar I love you. What a moment. Let the world celebrate the culture. #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pl0PoAcRq6 — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) December 18, 2022

This thing is in the culture of the Arabs as a kind of welcome and respect for you, and it is given as a gift as well, and they wear it on their most important occasions, and it is worn by kings and Qatar crowned the king of the World Cup is al Sheikh #Messi 🇦🇷🐐🥇 pic.twitter.com/hgbnA3DzH4 — 191817 (@No22ra2015) December 18, 2022

This Comparison!

My Dad told me about Maradona , I will tell ma kids about Sheikh Messi ♥️♥️ 🇦🇷 R world CHAMPIONS 🎉♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/M5tSr73Vy0 — jory 🇦🇷⭐⭐⭐ (@Hajir_ezzlden) December 18, 2022

