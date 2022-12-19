After Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalties during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, all eyes were on Messi for winning the title after an absolutely enticing and gripping World Cup final. Argentina captain Messi was presented with a bisht, which is a traditional Arab cloak, which was draped over his jersey by Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. After this moment, Sheikh Messi has started trending on social media as internet users celebrate Messi’s glorious win. Take a look at these pictures of Messi below. Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room After Argentina Win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar; Watch the Heartwarming Viral Video.

