So it's officially proved that Gopi Bahu was not the only person who thought electronic devices could be adequately cleaned with water and soap! A 2-year-old toddler in China tried to help her dad by washing his MackBook with soap and dipping it in a bucket full of water in a viral video. As per South China Morning Post, the mother almost 'died from anger' after finding the daughter's innocent act. "The girl performed the blameless and expensive act after hearing his father complaining about 'junk' on his system. Andy Dwyer From Parks and Rec Studied at Gopi Bahu's School of Washing Laptops - Here's Video Proof.

Watch Viral Video, Here:

Here's Gopi Bahu's Video From The Indian TV Serial, Which Never Gets Old:

